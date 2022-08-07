The women in the wings

The sudden resignation of former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has opened the door for the province to have its first female premier.

Three candidates have emerged as contenders for the post, but is MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube who is most noticeable.

Leading up to last month’s elective conference, Dube-Ncube was touted as the next chairperson of the party, with her campaign endorsed by both the ANC women’s league and Radical Economic Transformation faction.

However, her campaign collapsed spectacularly when delegates dumped her candidature at the last minute.

The other candidates are Mbali Frazer and Amanda Bani.

They will undergo an interviewing process headed by party bigwigs, who will recommend the suitable candidate.

But who are these candidates?

Mbali Frazer

Frazer heads the portfolio committee on public works in the provincial legislature and is a prominent member of the ANC women’s league.

She has also been a vocal defender of Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. When she faced the Covid-19 storm, with critics gunning for her head, Frazer came out in her defence. She also rallied behind the NDZ campaign leading up to the 2017 watershed ANC conference.

Amanda Bani

She serves as an MPL and she was recently elected to the KZN provincial executive committee. She is one of the youngest MPLs and serves as chairperson of sports and recreation. Bani is a fierce advocate for young people and has led various campaigns against youth unemployment.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Dube has an illuminating political career within the ranks of the ANC and was South Africa’s ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Before the merger, which gave birth to what is now known as the eThekwini municipality, Dube-Ncube served as the mayor of the North Central Council.

She has also been the party’s chief whip in the provincial legislature and also served as MEC for Cogta.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author