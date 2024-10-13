Thembekwayo in court to retrieve his car from pawn shop

Internationally revered motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo has gone to court to force a Johannesburg pawn company to hand over his luxury BMW X6M Sport.

The R2.8-million vehicle was allegedly sold to the pawn shop by a motor mechanic for R40 000 after Thembekwayo’s ex-wife, Palesa Mahlolo, failed to pay for its repairs.

Thembekwayo has filed papers in the Pretoria High Court to force the company, Pawn Car4Cash, which is based in Booysens, southern Johannesburg, to hand over the car to him.

