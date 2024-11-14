‘They must research’: King Shaka Zulu’s family slams statue critics

King Shaka Zulu’s family has weighed on the controversy surrounding the legendary monarch’s newly erected statue.

The family’s comments come as the statue that stands tall at King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal has divided social media users.

A number of people feel that the statue has no resemblance to King Shaka Zulu.

Complexion, spear length and attire

They complained that Shaka Zulu was light in complexion and that he used to carry a short spear called iklwa.

They further complained that he is wearing a skirt-like outfit instead of ibheshu.

Social media user Lucky wrote: “Where’s a short weapon of Shaka? The long one is not for shaka.”

Sanele Alex commented: “King Shaka used a short spear called inklwa and he introduced short spears to the Zulus. It is said he even motivated his warriors to look at him. That’s because every time he was at the war he returned with his short spear. He’s the king of all times in Africa. And he was the first king in African history to personally go to war with his warriors.”

Sakhiseni Khumbulani said: “Shaka was a very good-looking man and light in complexion. If you remember, his mom, Queen Nandi, was the most beautiful woman of the time. While Senzangakhona was also a good-looking man. That’s why Queen Nandi fell in love with him.”

Family, experts dismiss the concerns

But King Shaka’s maternal family, the Mhlongos, and a cultural expert, slammed the naysayers.

Professor Gugu Mazibuko said the statue looks like King Shaka. “The sculptors did a wonderful job. I can confirm that research was done, and the royal house is happy with the statue,” said Mazibuko.

“People mustn’t be confused with the attire because that’s what he wore when going to the battlefield. In fact, King MisuZulu wore exactly like that when he came out of the kraal. King Shaka also carried a long spear, and later on he introduced a short spear called iklwa. He carried iklwa mainly for battles, but generally he’d carry the long spear. So there’s nothing wrong with the statue. Even the description there on the plinth is spot on,” said Mazibuko.

Shaka family happy with statue

The spokesperson for the Mhlongo family, Mhlathuze Mhlongo, said: “We are happy about the statue. It’s exactly what we wanted. We have noted people’s concerns on social media. And my suggestion is that they must do research. That statue is perfect,” said Mhlongo.

The statue was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, November 7, at King Shaka Airport in Durban.

