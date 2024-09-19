‘This single has feelings I’d been holding inside for far too long’

After a four-year break from music, well-known singer, actor, businesswoman, and sangoma (traditional healer), Letoya Makhene is about to unleash her eagerly awaited single.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress returned to the studio after her messy break-up with her ex-partner Lebo Keswa to record her single, Abantu.

Nethe of Nethe Global Effect, a multi-award-winning musician and record label owner, wrote and co-produced the song.

Letoya said the song is a raw and honest reflection of her life that she is nervous and excited to share with the world.

“People would probably be pleasantly surprised since I had to truly let go and give myself permission to experience a wide range of feelings that I had been holding inside for far too long.

“I offer folks a window into my existence and universe through the music,” she said in reference to her new song.

She continued by saying that maskandi’s backing vocals give the song a sensual undertone and a distinctly 1980s vibe.

“The Afro-soul song, Abantu, which has a distinct 80s vibe and sensual undertones from maskandi backing vocals, sets the standard for what to anticipate from Letoya going forward as she embarks on a new style and journey.”

Healing the nation

Letoya is a very talented musician who has the natural ability to put her soul into everything she does, according to her record label Nethe.

“Without a doubt, Abantu will help a lot of people heal, and we will undoubtedly change a lot of lives with this song,” said Nethe.

The single will be available on all music platforms from midnight on Friday.

Keswa, meanwhile, has revealed that she will be starting a podcast in which she will discuss the specifics of her relationship with Letoya.

It is anticipated that her podcast will launch on October 17.

