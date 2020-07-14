Thobela FM presenter survives chop

Thobela FM Hlokwa La Tsela Presenter, Matshidiso Molaba Kekana, has survived the chop by the SABC.

The radio presenter was found not guiltily on all charges brought against her this week, after being subjected to a disciplinary hearing.

Kekana was accused by Limpopo Artist Movement, Mphoza Mashabela, of bias, allegedly after he claimed that she suppressed his views during an interview conducted by Kekana on her show.

However, an independent chairperson appointed by the SABC found that the charges had no basis.

Kekana was supported by Conty Lebepe Foundation who from the initial stages of the matter had declared Kekana’s innocence in the matter.

The NGO’s chairperson and founder Conty Lebepe was against the suspension saying that Mashabela was abusing his powers and said his complaint was part of his bullying tactics against a journalist because they didn’t do as he wanted.

This week, Lebepe confirmed that Kekana was found not guilty and said they welcomed the outcome because it endorsed their earlier position that the presenter had nothing wrong.

He said the outcome was positive and fair enough.

This is a developing story.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni