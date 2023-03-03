Three robbery suspects killed in Roodepoort

A shootout between the police and armed robbery suspects in Roodepoort on Thursday resulted in three of them being shot fatally shot. One civilian was also injured.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the SAPS Provincial K9, Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad, Tactical Response Team and private security companies acted on information about a group of suspects involved in armed robberies around Gauteng.

“The team was deployed to the area and two vehicles matching the description received were spotted exiting the Mall at a high speed. A chase ensued and suspects started shooting at the members who then retaliated.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded and one civilian injured in the process while three state vehicles were damaged,” said Sello.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that they had robbed a local post office of an undisclosed amount of cash and that the vehicle used by the suspects had false number plates.

Three firearms were also recovered together with the undisclosed amount of money.

