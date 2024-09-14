Throngs of maidens descend on Nongoma for annual reed dance

Thousands of Zulu maidens have descended on the Nongoma royal palace of Enyokeni to celebrate the annual reed dance. The occasion is a key cultural event for KwaZulu-Natal and the AmaZulu royal house.

The long-standing culture traces it roots from the Kingdom of Eswatini. And it was later adopted by the AmaZulu royal house. The maidens came from all corners of the province. Some came from Eswatini, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. They started arriving at the royal palace, about two hours from the rural town of Nongoma, on Friday.

Early Saturday morning, the high-spirited maidens broke in song, divided themselves into groups according to the areas they come from. Each strong group then collected a bundle of reed. Then each maiden hands over the reed to AmaZulu king MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

Virginity testing ritual

The maidens had in the early morning underwent a ritual known as ukuhlolwa kweso (inspection of hymen). The practice is used to gauge whether a woman has had sexual intercourse or not. If it is discovered that she was no longer pure, she is prohibited from handing over the reed. The important segment is presided over by elder women from different districts.

Dr Nomagugu Ngobese is a long advocate for the reed dance and sexual preservation of young women. She said the ceremony was not only about virginity testing.

“The maidens are taught life skills and to use education to liberate themselves. And the culture is also meant to protect maidens from the many social ills,” said Ngobese.

Ngobese also took time to warn against parents who rush into accepting lobola and selling young girls off to abusive partners.

“Some families would rush to wed their daughters to get easy money. We are discouraging that from happening. It must be the woman herself who chooses a partner she likes. She must not be forced into marriage,” she warned.

This year, the reed dance celebrates 40 years since it was revitalised. It was revitalised 40 years ago by the late AmaZulu king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.

Event holds sentimental value in the royal household

MisuZulu said the reed dance holds sentimental value for his late parents.

“The cultural practice has been instrumental in the fight against HIV. The initial intention of the ceremony was to encourage young girls to respect themselves. To abstain from sex until marriage. It also makes us proud as the Zulu people,” said the king.

The newly constituted Tourism Film Authority will also profile the event. It has announced that it will be shooting a film documentary about the cultural practice. The film will be flighted on various TV channels.

The reed dance has not been without any controversy. The United Nations is pushing hard against the practice. It says the practice is harmful and discriminatory to girls who are no longer virgins.

