Tiger Brands recalls products with trace levels of asbestos

Tiger Brands, South Africa’s packaged goods company, is recalling Purity Essentials Baby Powder products as a precautionary measure.

The recall follows trace levels of asbestos detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.

The company said the products forming part of the recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials Baby Powder.

“The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards. Matters of quality and safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission.”

Tiger Brands added that it is also working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all the affected baby powder products from store shelves.

Consumers are encouraged to return their Purity Essentials Baby Powder products to the stores or pharmacies for a cash refund or a coupon from September 8.

