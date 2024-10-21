Tight security for super cop Mabunda

The investigating officer in the case of a disgraced Limpopo police sergeant who was recently arrested for allegedly murdering at least six people and cashing in on their insurance is now a heavily guarded man himself.

Captain Keshi Mabunda arrived at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday morning flanked by heavily armed police.

The rare scene of a police officer being escorted to a court precinct under tight security detail raised eyebrows, raising suspicion that his life could be in danger following the arrest of the sergeant and two accomplices.

On October 10, Mabunda made a daring arrest of police sergeant Raesetja Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, 43, at Senwabarwana police station.

Shokane-Kutumela allegedly preyed on unsuspecting destitute families and mentally ill people whom she registered for life insurance and then claimed payouts after allegedly murdering them.

Police say she has claimed a total of R10-million in insurance payouts.

On Thursday, Mabunda’s investigation led to the arrests of Kutumela’s daughter, Matsatsi Flora Shokane, 23, and the police officer’s elder sister, Annah Shokane, 47, at Makgofe village near Seshego, Polokwane.

Mabunda is the same investigator who arrested a other policewoman, the infamous Rosemary Ndlovu, who is serving six life sentences for orchestrating the murders of close relatives to cash in on insurance payouts.

Mabunda revealed in an interview with celebrated podcaster David Mashabela of King David Studio that his life was under threat as a result of his investigation into serial killer cop Ndlovu.

Mabunda told Mashabela that Ndlovu had threatened to kill him and that he always had to be on the alert to avoid possible attacks by hired killers.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe was cagey about the reasons for the heavy security around Mabunda on Friday.

“We don’t comment on safety and security aspects of our members,” she said.

Mabunda’s sterling work has been commended by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu following an extensive two-month investigation that led to the arrest of Kutumela.

When the trio appeared in court on Friday, they were clearly mortified by the seriousness of the charges they are facing.

Police said Shokane-Kutumela’s reign of terror started in 2019 when the people she insured died under mysterious and suspicious circumstances.

Their corpses were found dumped in different areas and the causes of their deaths remain unresolved.

The men she dated under a cloud of controversy were also not spared her wrath.

Jacob Seakamela fell sick and when his family took him to a traditional healer at Makgofe, Shokane-Kutumela wasted no time in establishing a close relationship with the sangoma.

Seakamela’s health reportedly deteriorated and he died mysteriously after Shokane allegedly took him against his will from the sangoma. His lifeless body was discovered near a dumping site in the village.

Shokane-Kutumela offered to bury him and the first step was to acquire crucial documents from the bereaved family. Jacob’s younger brother, Neo, said the family was suspicious about Shokane-Kutumela’s insistence on covering funeral costs.

“She arrived at our home with pots and other utensils in a police van. The family was not pleased by her annoying interference; more so that we never recognised her as a legitimate daughter-in-law.

“We ordered her to come and fetch everything she brought. As if that was not enough, she insisted on handling communication with the forensic pathologist.

“She finally got hold of all the papers she needed to claim insurance payouts,” Neo said.

Acting senior magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi said the three women are accused of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, six counts of murder, 12 of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

They will return to court for bail application on October 30 and 31 and November 1.

