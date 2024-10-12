Time to consider sobering up in this ‘Ocsober’ month

In South Africa, alcohol is the most commonly misused legal drug and has a detrimental effect on many communities, particularly on the lives of children and youth, says Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe.

As October begins, Tolashe revealed that South Africa has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption globally. Alcohol consumption per capita in the country has risen over the last 10 years.

“Alcohol use plays a role in about half of all non-natural deaths. It is involved in 75% of homicide cases and 60% of automobile accidents. And in 24% of vehicle deaths and injuries,” said Tolashe.

Social development month

Tolashe appealed to South Africans to not consume alcohol or sell alcohol to children during October. The month is celebrated as social development month.

Meanwhile, Fitness and holistic wellness advocate who founded Trove, Juanita Khumalo, encouraged people to participate in Ocsober.

Ocsober is a term that blends “October” and “sober,”. It reflects a focus on sobriety throughout the month.

“But it’s far more than just a detox. It’s an opportunity to reset both your body and mind. To break free from routine habits, and experience life with a clearer perspective. Whether you’re doing it for personal growth, improved health, or simply to challenge yourself. Ocsober can be a transformative journey,” she said.

She added that it is not about depriving oneself. But it is about discovering how good one can feel when they give their mind and body a break.

“Whether one is doing it for spiritual, mental, or physical reasons, the benefits go beyond what you may expect. And they can be life-changing,” said Khumalo.

Alcohol can form addiction

According to Khumalo, alcohol can easily become a dependency.

“It’s often used as a form of self-medication, to numb yourself or a crutch. And this can show up as something as common as having one or two glasses of wine daily.

“Some of us may even be functioning alcohol dependants without recognising it. Ocsober provides the space to reflect on these habits. It’s giving us a chance to break free and cultivate a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.”

