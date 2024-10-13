Tito Mboweni remembered as champion of SA’s democratic change 

The Duke of Magoebaskloof is no more, and the nation is in mourning…

The passing of South Africa’s former Finance and Labour minister, Tito Mboweni, has left the political, labour and business sectors reeling with shock.

Mboweni died aged 65 following a brief illness, the presidency said late on Saturday.

Most noticeably, he will be missed for his candour and sharp wit, which endeared him to the multitudes.

Anti-apartheid activist student

Mboweni started his political career as an anti-apartheid activist while a student at the University of the North (Turfloop) in the former Northern Transvaal (now Limpopo). He was to drop out of his studies, flee from the country, went into exile and joined the ANC. He continued his tertiary studies while in exile.

This culminated in him becoming the democratic South Africa’s first Labour Minister from 1994 to 1999. His tenure was under former President Nelson Mandela.

He went on to serve as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade, from 1999. And later he became Finance Minister from 2018 to 2021, under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His political party, the African National Congress, mourns his passing and remembered him fondly. The ANC described him as a trusted voice in the economic debates that framed the transition to democracy.

ANC hails him for shaping SA’s democratic future

“His role in shaping our democratic future, particularly during the dying days of apartheid, cannot be overstated,” the ANC said in a statement.

During his tenure as Labour Minister, Mboweni helped establish the post-apartheid labour legislation. This laid the foundation for collective bargaining and labour courts to uphold workers’ rights.

As Reserve Bank Governor, he oversaw the introduction of inflation-targeting, to help the bank achieve price stability.

He was a close ally of Ramaphosa and served on the ANC’s National Executive Committee. The party’s highest decision-making body.

Mboweni was lauded for championing economic transformation and labour rights.