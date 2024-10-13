Tito Mboweni remembered as champion of SA’s democratic change 

The Duke of Magoebaskloof is no more, and the nation is in mourning…
The passing of South Africa’s former Finance and Labour minister, Tito Mboweni, has left the political, labour and business sectors reeling with shock.
Mboweni died aged 65 following a brief illness, the presidency said late on Saturday.
Most noticeably, he will be missed for his candour and sharp wit, which endeared him to the multitudes.
Anti-apartheid activist student
Mboweni started his political career as an anti-apartheid activist while a student at the University of the North (Turfloop) in the former Northern Transvaal (now Limpopo). He was to drop out of his studies, flee from the country, went into exile and joined the ANC. He continued his tertiary studies while in exile.
This culminated in him becoming the democratic South Africa’s first Labour Minister from 1994 to 1999. His tenure was under former President Nelson Mandela.
He went on to serve as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade, from 1999. And later he became Finance Minister from 2018 to 2021, under President Cyril Ramaphosa.
His political party, the African National Congress, mourns his passing and remembered him fondly. The ANC described him as a trusted voice in the economic debates that framed the transition to democracy.
ANC hails him for shaping SA’s democratic future
“His role in shaping our democratic future, particularly during the dying days of apartheid, cannot be overstated,” the ANC said in a statement.
During his tenure as Labour Minister, Mboweni helped establish the post-apartheid labour legislation. This laid the foundation for collective bargaining and labour courts to uphold workers’ rights.
As Reserve Bank Governor, he oversaw the introduction of inflation-targeting, to help the bank achieve price stability.
He was a close ally of Ramaphosa and served on the ANC’s National Executive Committee. The party’s highest decision-making body.
Mboweni was lauded for championing economic transformation and labour rights.
“Given his sense of vitality and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni’s passing comes as a shock. We have lost a leader and compatriot. One who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.
At the time of his passing, he served as chairperson of the African Center for Economic Transformation. This is a global agency driving sustainable economic efforts. It does this through, among other things, increased productivity, upgraded technology and improved human well-being in the private and public sectors. He was also a director of various companies.
The youngest of three children, Mboweni was born on March 16, 1959 in the tropical garden town of Tzaneen in Limpopo.
He migrated to Mankweng township. There, he attended at the then University of the North (now renamed University of Limpopo) between 1979 and 1980.
Studying for a Bachelor of Commerce degree, Mboweni left South Africa to go into exile in his second year of studies.
While in exile in Lesotho, he joined the ANC and was an activist for the party in many capacities.
Mboweni later obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics and Political Science from the National University of Lesotho in 1985.
In 1987, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in England.
Civil society remembers his as someone who hated corruption
As tributes started trickling in on Sunday morning, lobby group Activists and Citizens Forum expressed shock at Mboweni’s death.
The group’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem said South Africa has lost a person who had served the country with dedication.
“He was loyal, principled and hardworking. Comrade Tito leaves this earth without any scandal of corruption. I know that he hated corruption with passion. His only goal was to see the lives of people getting better. He was a good-hearted human being who was very humble. We convey our heartfelt condolences to Comrade Tito’s family, friends and his political home the ANC. May his soul rest in peace,” said Bloem.
South African Federation of Trade Unions’ General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi also paid tribute to Mboweni.
He said workers will always be indebted to Mboweni as all the labour rights were negotiated under him.