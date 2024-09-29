News

Top actress accuses record label mogul of rape

By Ngwako Malatji
Nota Baloyi
Nhlamolo Nota Baloyi denied the accusation of rape a popular actress has made against him.

Controversial artist manager and content creator Nota Baloyi is accused of raping a top actress.

The actress opened a case of rape against Baloyi at Douglasdale police station. Baloyi confirmed he had a sexual relationship with the actress.

The actress, who cannot be named, played roles in popular e-tv and SABC1 soapies.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

,

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.