Top EFF leader backs Malema for third term

Outgoing EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente has endorsed Julius Malema for a third term as the EFF gears up to hold its third National People’s Assembly this week.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mente explained that Malema has shown resilience in the face of many challenges, and is therefore the perfect candidate to lead the party. This includes campaigning in local government elections during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the branches vote him in, Malema has declared his availability and will maintain his position as the only leader of the red berets since its founding in 2013.

“Until today, he has done well. If we did not have him as a leader after the 2024 elections, maybe we were going to kill each other, because all of us asked what happened in KwaZulu-Natal.

