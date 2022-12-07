Top legal eagle jumps on Hanks Olde Irish pub assault case

Christopher Logan, who stood up for his friend Thabiso Danca against the racist attitude at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town, is not backing down.

A video footage showing Logan arguing with the restaurant owner has been trending on social media since it went viral at the weekend. He revealed that together with Danca, they have laid charges of assault against the pub owners.

“After the video that has now gone viral, we sat at Hanks and waited for the second owner,” Logan shared on Wednesday.

“He arrived and he was far more aggressive, telling us to get out. Because we wanted to resolve the issue, we said we were not leaving. They forcefully removed us from the premises with the help of their bouncers.

“We have laid charges with the police, but I do not want the assault matter to overshadow the main matter, which is racism. Racism is a broader issue in the country.”

He also shared that the pair is aware that the pub owners have laid counter charges against them.

“We are going to the [South African] Human Rights Commission and the author of The Land is Ours, Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, has offered to be our legal representative. We appreciate the support that we have been receiving.

“The response of a counter attack and denying everything [by the owners of the pub] is an attempt to divert [the attention] from everything that is happening.” he added.

The pub issued a statement saying the owners and staff members have been receiving threats of intimidation.

The owners said in a statement: “We also want to place on record that we are extremely concerned about the wellbeing and safety of our staff involved.

“Therefore, we will not be commenting any further while we continue to conduct the required internal disciplinary process with regard to these serious allegations, and while the police conduct their criminal investigation into the case of assault against the individual making accusations in the video.”

Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/nvRhzlcgep — nathannnnn (@Natenoged) December 3, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author