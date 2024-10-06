Top researcher Mokgalaboni  tackles chronic diseases

While treatment exists to manage diseases such as diabetes and chronic conditions such as HIV, they are often unaffordable for some people and cause adverse side effects in others.

This is worse in rural areas and less privileged communities where access to healthcare is limited.

Limpopo scholar Kabelo Mokga­laboni is involved in a ground-breaking research project that seeks to find practical workable solutions to this. His research project examines the effects of antiretroviral thera­py on endothelial function and liver functions in HIV patients.

Mokgalaboni is also exploring the effects of natural herbs and plants in animal models of diabetes. The latter project is part of his PhD research, which investigates the dual treatment effects of plant extracts in animal models of diabetes, focusing on safety, toxicity and impacts on cardiometabolic parameters.