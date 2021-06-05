Take the Sunday World Survey
Top SA referees to handle CAF Champions League final

By SUNDAY WORLD
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 09:Victor Gomes during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on February 09, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Leading South African referee Victor Gomes will have his hands full in the coming weeks when he fulfils his latest Confederation of African Football (CAF) assignments.

Gomes has been appointed referee for the CAF Champions League semi-final match between Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Al Ahly of Egypt match along with assistant referee Zakhele Siwela. The match will be held on June 19 in Tunisia.

The pair will then team up as Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in Morocco on June 27 for the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Raja Casablanca and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Gomes continues to shine in the refereeing space of international football and has been earmarked to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

