Top SA referees to handle CAF Champions League final

Johannesburg – Leading South African referee Victor Gomes will have his hands full in the coming weeks when he fulfils his latest Confederation of African Football (CAF) assignments.

Gomes has been appointed referee for the CAF Champions League semi-final match between Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Al Ahly of Egypt match along with assistant referee Zakhele Siwela. The match will be held on June 19 in Tunisia.

The pair will then team up as Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in Morocco on June 27 for the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup match between Raja Casablanca and the Pyramids of Egypt.

Gomes continues to shine in the refereeing space of international football and has been earmarked to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

