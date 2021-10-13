Toya Delazy and her girlfriend Alisson are engaged

Johannesburg- Musician Toya Delazy and girlfriend Allison Chaig recently shared that they are engaged and soon to be married.

The couple took to their social media accounts to share the good news.

“I thank the universe for blessing me with you — always yours Alisson Chaig. We are officially officially officially engaged,” Toya said.

The pair have been together for ten years and while Toya lived between SA and the UK for a while in their relationship, she’s now based in the UK.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda