Tracker links Mozambicans to murder of Nkangala’s spokesperson

Five Mozambicans have been arrested in connection with the brutal hijacking and murder of David Masombuka, the Nkangala district municipality communications manager.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 40, were apprehended after an investigation involving the SA Police Service and a vehicle-tracking company led to their swift arrest.

Masombuka, 64, was last seen on Sunday while travelling from Kwamhlanga to attend a meeting in Witbank. He never reached his destination.

Vehicle-tracking company

Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, confirmed the arrests and provided further details about the investigation.

“After the victim’s family reported him missing, our officers, in collaboration with the tracking company, were able to trace the vehicle to a fuel station in Witbank,” he said.

Following the discovery of the vehicle, the suspects were found in possession of some of Masombuka’s belongings.

The investigation took a tragic turn when Masombuka’s body was discovered in the bushes near the fuel station, raising the charges to include murder and hijacking.

“The suspects are facing multiple charges, including murder, hijacking, and possession of suspected stolen properties,” Mdhluli said.

In addition to the charges, the suspects’ immigration status is under review.

“We are working closely with the Department of Home Affairs to determine whether the suspects were in the country legally,” said Mdhluli, hinting at the possibility of additional charges related to contravention of the Immigration Act.

Collaboration praised

The acting commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised the collaboration between the police and the vehicle-tracking company.

“The swift action by the tracker company was instrumental in locating the vehicle and identifying the suspects,” said Mkhwanazi.

“Without their timely intervention, the outcome could have been very different.”

“We commend their efficiency and look forward to justice being served for the victim and his family.”

The suspects are due to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court today.

