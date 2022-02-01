Traditional leadership feud mars schooling

Johannesburg- The situation remains tense and unpredictable in Mkhambathini under the KwaNyavu Traditional Authority in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands region, where a bitter feud over chieftainship has destabilised schooling, with teachers and pupils forced to look over their shoulders fearing the re-emergence of deadly violence.

At the centre of the schism is a decision by the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs that Inkosi Skhosiphi Mdluli relinquish his position on grounds of illegitimacy. This ignited tension s leading to sympathisers supporting Mdluli resorting to mayhem.

They closed schools and targeted critical infrastructure, demanding that the provincial government reinstate the disputed traditional leader. About 11 schools in the area were unable to reopen last week when angry residents threatened teachers not to set foot in the area.

A member of the school governing body at Banqobile Secondary, Bheki Msane, said the volatile situation had caused fear and panic. “Although calm has been restored, we do not know how long it will last,” said Msane.

“Our school relies on teachers who are not from the area and their lives were threatened. Most teachers are asking for transfers because of the untenable situation. This will hit hard on learners.” Following the intervention from the provincial government, local churches and the traditional leadership, pupils and teachers were allowed back to class this week.

But an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear still engulfs many local schools. The feud has already claimed five lives in the running battles between the opposing factions.

