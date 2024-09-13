Traffic cops arrested for soliciting bribe from Hawks officers

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo on Friday charged two traffic officials for corruption in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court.

Nhlanhla Masina and Matjiane Pitso were charged with contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 for accepting a gratification and defeating the administration of justice.

According to NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, the duo acted in common purpose with each other when they stopped a vehicle in Moutse, opposite the Sekhukhune district municipality.

“The accused were on routine duty when they spotted the driver who was using his cellphone whilst driving, which is by law forbidden,” said Malabi-Dzangi

Soliciting a bribe

“They stopped the car and demanded R100 gratification from the driver for him not to be issued with a traffic fine.

“The driver of the vehicle then told them he doesn’t have R100, and the occupants raised R200.

“Unbeknownst to the accused, the driver and the two occupants were members of the South African Police Service in the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations [Hawks] driving unmarked vehicles.”

Malabi-Dzangi said the Hawks members gave their colleague a R200 note for him to hand it over to the traffic officials, who then informed him that they do not have change and therefore they can keep the R200.

“After the traffic officials accepted the gratification, the Hawks official introduced himself and placed two traffic officers under arrest for corruption.

“Subsequent to their arrest, accused one, Masina, appeared in court for bail application and was denied after he failed to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permit his release on bail as required by Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

“Accused two, Pitso, was granted bail as he was facing an offence in terms of Schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 and was granted bail in the amount of R20 000 as opposed to the amount of R1 000 requested by his attorney.”

Corruption destroys public service

During the bail hearing, senior state advocate Martin Molokwane argued that the amount of bail should be commensurate with the gravity of the offence.

He further argued that corruption is a serious offence irrespective of value.

Molokwane said: “Corruption is a root that destroys public service at large. The accused persons are facing serious offences and requested the court that bail be fixed in an amount of R100 000.

‘The court found that Masina failed to show that the interest of justice permitted his release on bail.”

The matter was postponed to October 30 for further investigations while Masina remains in custody.

