Traffic officer dies after being struck by vehicle

A traffic officer has died after he was struck by a vehicle on the R102 between Darnall and Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the IPSS medical rescue, the KwaDukuza municipality (KDM) traffic officer was knocked down by a vehicle while carrying out his duties on Tuesday morning.

“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel and KDM fire and emergency management rescue services on the scene, the KDM traffic officer had passed away and the R102 had to be closed.”

His death comes a month after another traffic cop was fatally shot by a suspect who had been charged for speeding.

