Traffic to peak on major routes as travellers return to work

The Eastern Cape transport department will turn its focus back to the major routes that connect the province with some of the most significant commercial hubs in the country as thousands of people head back to their places of employment.

This comes after a surge in the province’s fatal crash rate, which saw over 150 fatalities between early and late December, many of them from head-on collisions.

The department predicts a significant increase in outbound traffic on routes like the R61 and N2, which link the province to the Western Cape, and the N9 and N6, which link the Eastern Cape to the country’s northern regions.

“Many firms and industries are expected to resume production starting next week, while many will be off in search of schools,” Unathi Binqose, the spokesperson for the department, said on Friday.

He added that Xolile Nqatha, the transport MEC, will be joining operations on the N2 road close to Thamarha police station.

This road is well-travelled by people going to Gqeberha, the province’s largest city, as well as other towns in the Western Cape.

This is a crucial step in guaranteeing that drivers adhere to traffic regulations and reach their destination safely.

20 people survive life-threatening crash

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a fully loaded minibus taxi, a bakkie, and a sedan were involved in an accident and fire on the R61 road between Komani and Takastad.

Twenty people survived the accident.

A BMW carrying three people is said to have lost control, overturned, and caught fire; all three people survived, albeit with minor burn injuries.

“The fire spread to the veld, resulting in thick smoke, which led to a secondary crash where a fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a bakkie with three occupants,” said Binqose.

“The taxi caught some fire, but all 14 occupants escaped with their lives, including the three from the bakkie.

“At least 10 people were rushed to the hospital with some burn wounds, while others had minor bruises and lacerations. Ten others refused treatment and transportation.”

