Train service between Durban and Merebank resumes

The train operations between Durban and Merebank have resumed, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said on Wednesday, following more than a month of disruptions as a result of floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Prasa said the recovery of the damaged rail infrastructure forms part of efforts to reintroduce more train operations that were suspended either due to vandalism and theft or the floods in April.

The resumption of services brought a huge relief to cash-strapped commuters who rely heavily on cost-effective train operations, said the rail agency, noting that measures have been put in place to deal with attacks on the rail infrastructure on that section of the network.

Prasa said: “Repairing and restoring the infrastructure comes at a huge cost to Prasa, hence additional security to protect the infrastructure will be deployed once the work has been completed.”

The agency also shared that final preparations are under way to restore services between Dalbridge and Tongaat, and KwaMashu and Dalbridge.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author