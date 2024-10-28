Training to help build the future of South Africa 

High school pupils from underprivileged communities will now get an opportunity to learn critical skills to prepare them for careers in engineering, the built environment and plumbing among others.

The Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) has launched the Careers for Tomorrow’s Impact programme to bridge the skilled labour gap in the construction industry.

This initiative is in collaboration with Yalina, Primestars and the YouthStart Foundation.

Ceta CEO Malusi Shezi said the initiative would also empower young women to enter the field to break stereotypes.

He said the programme would help pupils explore real job opportunities in construction and the built environment.

The pupils will engage in hands-on workshops, site visits, and sessions with experts to discover the roles in construction, from design and engineering to practical trades.

According to Shezi, they will also learn about new technologies such as eco-friendly building methods and digital tools, getting ready for the future of the industry.

“With a career in construction, you build the world. Through this programme we are helping young people realise that construction is more than just an industry. It is a critical part of building a formidable future for South Africa,” said Shezi.

Shezi said the industry is facing a significant shortage of skilled workers, which affects its growth and economic contribution.

The National Development Plan has set a target of producing 30 000 artisans a year by 2030.

The demand for skilled labour far exceeds the supply, leading to a crisis that needs urgent attention. This gap results in reliance on skilled immigrants, project delays, reduced work quality and higher labour costs.

Nkosinathi Moshoana, executive lead of the programme and COO of Primestars, explained that the initiative is creating a group of skilled professionals who will help the country develop and drive change in the construction sector.

He believes in the power of education to empower individuals and unlock their potential, and this programme clearly demonstrates that vision.

Thabo Sibita, Yalina CEO, said the programme sought to open doors to life-transforming opportunities for the future of these pupils in the construction industry. “It is closing the skills gap and creating sustainable careers that will uplift both individuals and communities for years to come.”

