Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni injured in car accident

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety, and liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, according to premier Sihle Zikalala, who confirmed that the MEC was in the presence of her bodyguards when a tyre burst and the vehicle overturned outside of Ulundi.

Nkonyeni and her protectors have been admitted to the hospital.

Zikalala, who was among the first people to arrive on the scene, said Nkonyeni was headed to Dannhauser local municipality to launch a youth economic empowerment programme.

She had just concluded a meeting with the Zikalala and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to get guidance on matters pertaining to the province.

“MEC Nkonyeni was involved in an accident just after we had concluded a very fruitful engagement with His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to get the king’s guidance on various pertinent matters in the province,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said he made sure that the MEC and her protectors received urgent help after the accident, assuring that they are “receiving the best medical attention”.

“MEC Nkonyeni is currently undergoing complete medical evaluation. She is fully conscious and alert with the premier and the director-general by her side at the hospital. On behalf of the people and government of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish MEC Nkonyeni and her protectors a speedy recovery,” said Zikalala.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal @sziks wishes the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Ms Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni and her close protectors a speedy recovery following a vehicle accident outside uLundi today. pic.twitter.com/HQ38SnAV5J — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) June 21, 2022

