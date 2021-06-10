Trevor Noah reminded how he’s ‘living the dream’ after fist-bumping with the Carters

Johannesburg – South African Daily Show host Trevor Noah was left starstruck after bumping into superstars Beyonce and her husband Jay Z at the NBA playoffs.

Noah took to Instagram and posted about his experience after being fist-bumped by the two as they walked past him.

Noah said in the Instagram post, “I’ve thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write? You’re at the @brooklynnets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife @beyonce and then they both fist bump you. You try to act cool but then later you see a picture of the moment and you realise that this life is insane!!! What a privilege and magical moment to experience in life. And even though magic happens to me every day, I hope the little South African boy inside of me never stops reminding me that I’m living a dream.”

