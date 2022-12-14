Trial for murderers of Collins Chabane mayor set down for May

Six men accused of murdering the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality, councillor Moses Maluleka, appeared at the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Wednesday before the matter was transferred to Polokwane High Court for trial.

They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

The suspects will remain in police custody until their trial resumes in May 2023.

According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, one of the suspects, Pfunzo Lidzebe, made his first appearance and was also served with an indictment.

Maluleka was gunned down at his home in Xikudu village in Limpopo in July. His 18-year-old son was wounded during the home invasion.

Previously, Malabi-Dzhangi said it is alleged that the accused gained access to the premises of the deceased by jumping over a fence in the evening and shot him.

