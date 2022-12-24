E-edition
Truck carrying gas explodes near Boksburg killing several

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A major gas explosion on Hospital Road, Plantation, near Boksburg saw eight people die on Saturday morning and several others injured.

Emergency services said a truck carrying gas bottles couldn’t fit under a bridge in Boksburg and the driver forced through causing the bottles to explode.

It reported that four cars were trapped under the train bridge.


Tambo Memorial Hospital was severely affected by the blast and couldn’t take in any patients.

It’s also been reported that two houses in the area caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished, one fire truck was damaged and two private vehicles were burnt while many others were damaged.

Six firefighters have also reportedly been hospitalised.

