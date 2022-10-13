Tshwane mayor commends metro police for major drug bust

City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has commended the metro police for a major drug bust in Pretoria east this week.

Eleven Nigerians, arrested during the operation, face charges of possession and dealing with drugs, believed to have an estimated street value of about R700 000.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 50, were found in the process of packaging nyaope at a house in Garsfontein.

Williams said the metro police department’s drug unit acted on a tip-off about drugs being prepared for delivery in Centurion. An operation was immediately set up and, during the stakeout, a male suspect was arrested as he was unloading the drugs.

“The Nigerian male suspect then led the officers to other two properties he owns, where drugs were found. Ten men were arrested at the property after they were found packaging the drugs,” said Williams.

“I would like to thank our TMPD [Tshwane Metro Police Department] officers for doing a brilliant job protecting our communities and young people from drugs. It is important that we all work together to ensure that Tshwane does not become a capital city of nyaope and other substances.”

The suspects are being detained at Garsfontein police station and are expected to appear in court soon.

