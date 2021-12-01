TV personality Dingaan Khumalo adds music to his CV

Johannesburg- Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo, the multifaceted actor and presenter of SpeakOut, is doing the things that need to be done by adding Musician to his title.

His stage name is Simply DSK as he collaborates with Sihle Tshabalala (Bhubesi) on their upcoming debut single under the brand DSK & Bhubesi.

The Amapiano single is titled “Gabadiya” and is expected to drop soon

Bhubesi has worked with acclaimed talents such as Sjava, Emtee, and Slindile Nodangela. He has also pursued acting roles on Isibaya, The Queen and Netflix films such as Last days in American crime and Getroud met rugby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dingaan CYA Khumalo (@dingaan1)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author