Tweeps await in anticipation as Slik Talk goes to Podcast and Chill

Johannesburg- Fans are waiting in anticipation for the latest episode of the Podcast and Chill.

After posting a snippet video of the interview with Slik Talk on the Podcast and Chill with MacG, Twitter went crazy.

Slik Talk who also owns his YouTube channel is popular for his commentary on South African music, artists and celebrities.

Tweeps are looking forward to his commentary on his popular subject, which is the entertainment industry at large.

You won't believe who decided to join us on today's episode 😂💫🪐 ➡️https://t.co/meC7gfyBQp pic.twitter.com/FIja0JlW9K — MacG 🇿🇦 (@MacGUnleashed) November 8, 2021

MacG interviewing Slik talk on his next episode it is good to see us celebs working together without any beefs to uplift the South African entertainment industry. — Collen (@Collen_KM) November 8, 2021

Should have brought the wardrobe — Not you beloved (@Orangeisaplace) November 8, 2021

The NDA is very important😂😂 — Moses (@Moscow_Berto) November 8, 2021

I hate that I laughed when he said 'Auuww'🤧 — KGOSI (@Mxrena_S) November 8, 2021

Same here 😅 — Millicent (@MillicentK18) November 8, 2021

Nah that show peaking peaking today — Thulani Mavuso (@MavusoT) November 8, 2021

Slik Talk is a menace to the culture . So disappointed at Podcast And Chill with Mac G for inviting that sucker — SA HIP HOP 247 🌍 (@sahiphop247) November 8, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni