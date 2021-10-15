VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Tweeps say there is chemistry between Mihlali and Cassper

By Coceka Magubeni
Cassper and Mihlali Ndamase on The Braai Show// Picture from Instagram

Johannesburg- Founder of the Beauty and the Beast makeup company, Mihlali Ndamase, who is usually private about her love life, got Tweeps pairing her up with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Mihlali who was on the list of Forbes Under 30 this year was a guest on The Braai Show with Cass, on SABC1, where fans noticed a ‘spark’ between the two.

Take a look at what some Twitter users had to say about the influencer’s appearance on the Braai Show below: 

 

 

 

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.