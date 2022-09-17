Twenty Jojo tanks donated to City of Tshwane

Twenty Jojo water tanks have been donated to the City of Tshwane Municipality through Vodacom’s outreach programme.

This is to alleviate water shortages by those in identified areas.

The tanks will be installed at different strategic points in the City of Tshwane including Boschkop, Modderfontein, Lobchara, Forfar, Gelber, Zithobeni Heights, Rethabiseng, Ekangala, as well as in Roodepoort.

The 250 litres tanks are able to get rainwater which provides a cost-effective, independent supply of water should there be a water cut.

Oyisa Besman, the Managing Executive of Vodacom Northern Gauteng region, said they conducted research based on the rising issue of water shortages affecting communities in the Northern Gauteng Region.

“We recognized that JoJo tanks provide a reliable solution in enhancing access to water in areas facing water infrastructure challenges. The donation reflects Vodacom’s purpose in using our capabilities to make a positive difference in people’s everyday lives.”

“Our partnership with the City of Tshwane in the installation of these water tanks puts into focus the importance of public and private sector collaboration. If we are to create a better future for all South Africans, we need to go further together,” said Besman.

