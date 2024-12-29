Two bodies found in Limpopo house, murder-suicide suspected

An inquest case has been opened at Northam, Limpopo, after two bodies were found in a local house.

Police had discovered the bodies of a 33-year-old man and 24-year-old woman in their home on Saturday.

The two, who lived as spouses, had last been seen at a local tavern close to midnight on Christmas Day.

The woman lay dead in bed and the man was hanging from the rafters

The woman was found lying on the bed while the man hung from the roof.

Both were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be made public. However the woman is known to be a Lesotho national.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and urged people in a romantic relationship to seek professional assistance when they experience hardship.

Another case of GBV

On Friday, Coligny police arrested Petrus Bassion Mvala (47) on suspicion of murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Binny King (34).

Mvala appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court, North West, on 27 December 2024. The murder had occurred three days earlier in Tlhabologang Extension 3.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance before the same court on Monday, 30 December 2024.

He confined her in his car then stabbed her

It is alleged Mvala called King to his vehicle. He then attacked her stabbing her more than 15 times with a sharp instrument. She was able to free herself then get out of the car. Neighbours rushed her to a local clinic, where she was declared dead shortly after.

Acting North West police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng condemned the incident. He said gender-based violence was a profound and widespread problem that impacted almost every aspect of life. He added, police will continue to address this problem and ensure that the perpetrator faces the full might of the law.

