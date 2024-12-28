Two die, six seriously injured as bakkie rolls near Durban

Two people, including the driver have died in a horrific accident on the N2 in Durban.

Arrive Alive reported that a bakkie driver lost control of his vehicle near Chesterville.

The vehicle rolled a few times, throwing the passengers in the rear carriage out.

When ALS paramedics arrived around 7.30pm, there was a single vehicle on the scene and multiple injured passengers.

Driver, and one passenger lose their life

They immediately called for more ambulance support, Advanced Life Support Paramedics (ALSP) and the eThekwini Fire Department. During the triage, paramedics determined that two people had sustained fatal injuries, one being the driver.

The two men, believed to be in their 30s, were declared deceased on the scene. ALSP placed two critically injured passengers on manual ventilators then rushed them to hospital.

ALSP treated a further six for their serious injuries before also transporting them to various hospitals.

Driver was trapped in the wreckage

The Fire Department had to use its hydraulic tools to cut up the wreckage to free the entrapped driver.

At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown. However, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will investigate further.

