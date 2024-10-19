Two die underground of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Two solid waste management employees died in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Officer K. Ratsela said five workmen, sub-contractors to City Power, were working in an underground tunnel.

And as it was full of water, they had brought a generator with them to pump the water out.

Trapped underground

It is suspected they suffocated because of the fumes but three escaped before it was too late while two remained trapped behind.

Emergency services, EMS was summoned to the scene and later retrieved the bodies – both declared dead on the scene.

The survivors were taken to Bryentise Clinic, two of them in a serious condition.

Inquest dockets will be opened to probe the deaths.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content