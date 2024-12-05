Two friends accused in Meyiwa murder deny being at crime scene

Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, the two accused in the Bafana-Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa murder case, were best friends.

This was disclosed to the court on Thursday by Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, Mthokoziseni Maphisa’s defence lawyer.

He said this as as he shared the accused’s version of what transpired on the day Meyiwa was murdered.

He continued with his cross examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the case’s lead investigator, at the Pretoria High Court. Nxumalo claimed that the two accused were close friends and they knew each other very well.

Defence says client was elsewhere, gives details

“My client instructs me that he knew accused number three Mr Mncube, he was his best friend. They knew each other, very well. He further instructs me that accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, was his acquaintance. That he met him on the day Meyiwa was murdered,” said Nxumalo.

Gininda responded that he does not disagree with the accused’s statement.

“This is his version, on the 26 of October 2014, that is the morning of the day Maphisa met Mncube in Johannesburg CBD. And they travelled in a white mini-bus kombi which is owned by Zenzele Mchunu going to Katlehong. Mchunu was the driver of this vehicle.

“But before that, they had gone to Ultra City liquors in Malvern where they bought liquor to the amount of R158. That is contained in his bank statement which was handed in. And he bought airtime that amounted to R40,” he added.

Gininda said he agrees that there was a statement they discovered through their investigation.

Investigator’s evidence puts them at crime scene

“In the afternoon of that day, the two accused (Mncube and Maphisa) were joined by accused number five Ntuli. They met in the kombi and they later drove to drop off my client,” Nxumalo continued.

“This kombi then travelled to where Mr Maphisa resided in Malvern, and he was dropped off there after 6pm. And he further instructed me that after he was dropped off, he never met accused three and five. He says he was not at the crime scene.”

Gininda said that was not correct.

“The evidence indicates that they all met at Basotho hostel before the incident. And they headed to where the deceased was. He was killed and they went back to the hostel. They were given money before they departed,” said Gininda.

The trial of five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder continues.

