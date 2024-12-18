Two Gauteng men face child porn, child sexual grooming charges

A 41-year-old former teacher at Raslouw Academy from Valhalla near Pretoria has appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court charged with three counts of exposing pornography to children, four counts of sexual grooming of two male learners aged 13 and 15-year-old at the school.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in August, the suspect allegedly contacted the three learners from the school. He sent them nude pictures of himself, and requested them to send theirs in exchange.

Recorded himself acting out porn for the learners

After one of the victims sent his picture to the accused, he proceeded to call the victim through video call. On video he demonstrated himself inserting his penis into a bottle. One of the victims reported the matter to the school teacher. The teacher requested them to bring their phones to school for observation.

The parents of the victims were informed by the school about the incident. Subsequently, a case was opened against the accused in August 2024. After investigations by the police, the accused was arrested on December 13, at his place of residence.

Bail hearing on December 24

In court, the matter was postponed to December 24, for a possible bail application. The accused is remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man from Vanderbijlpark also appeared at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court in the Vaal. He is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and creation of child pornography. He also allegedly distributed the pornographic images of a 13-year-old girl.

It is alleged that in 2020, the accused, who is in a love relationship with the mother of the victim, began to expose the victim to child pornography images at their place of residence in Vanderbijlpark.

Nabbed by FBI on social media app

The accused would also sexually assault her by touching and taking pictures of her breasts. He would also insert his penis and hands in her vagina and mouth. The accused distributed the images on the KiK social media platform. The latter is a a free social media app for mobile devices that allows users to chat, message, and live stream.

An undercover FBI agent discovered them and reported the matter to the SAPS. A case was opened against the accused, and he was arrested at his place of residence.

In court, the matter was postponed to January 14 2025, for a formal bail application. The accused is remanded in custody.

