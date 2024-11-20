Two kids, one medic killed in separate shooting incidents

Two children, aged one and six, were shot and killed last Friday in a drive-by shooting on the Golden Highway between Viking and Engen garage in Devland, Johannesburg.

According to the police, this incident took place at 3pm on Wednesday. When they rushed to the scene, the minors were already dead.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the driver, a 29-year-old man, and a 4-year-old boy were injured and taken to the hospital right away.

“Police received a complaint about a shooting incident that occurred on Golden Highway. Upon arrival, two children, aged six and one, were fatally shot inside a grey Polo GTI,” said Sibeko.

In addition, Sibeko revealed that six occupants of two other vehicles were also injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The suspects are unknown.

“Cases of double murder and attempted murder have been opened, and an investigation is underway. We cannot comment further on the details around the case. And this is because an investigation is still continuing to determine circumstances surrounding the incident.”

She further urged the public with information to contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111 or MySAPS App.

Meanwhile, the Police in Nelspruit are investigating a horrific shooting incident. A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot outside the gym in Nelspruit on Wednesday morning.

Police revealed that the female victim was a doctor by profession and was working at a public hospital in the province.

“The motive for her killing is unknown at this stage. Police in Nelspruit and paramedics responded to a call and found the victim outside her car. She was unfortunately certified dead by medical personnel at the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is still investigation. But preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the woman was reportedly shot by two suspects. Currently, no arrest has been made as yet, suspects are still at large,” said Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

