Two public school learners shine as country’s top achievers

Two learners from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal achieved top marks nationally in the 2024 matriculation results.

Both Ryyan Ebrahim from Pinelands High School (KZN) and Owethu Shangase from John Wesley Khosi Bay (Western Cape) expressed their delight at being the top public school matriculants in the country.

They were announced as the top performers by the Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening. The announcement was made at the Mosaiek in Fairland, Randburg, Johannesburg where the minister held a matric results announcement ceremony.

Hard work, prayer, dedication and helping peers

The two boys credited hard work, prayer, dedication and helping peers as what made them stand out.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ebrahim said it is still unbelievable for him to be named a top achiever. This considering that he is from a public school, and they aren’t usually associated with excellence.

“It feels unbelievable that I am a top achiever in the whole country. I am grateful to be here and excited for what the future may hold,” he stated.

Meanwhile, his peer, Shangase is still overwhelmed and did not expect to be named a top achiever.

Feels unbelievable

“I worked hard, but I didn’t think that I would end up here. And I wish I could say I know what the secret is to this moment. But the truth is it requires one to work hard, pray, be diligent in their schoolwork. And being conscious of your goals and dreams.

“Helping others is also another way of helping you stay grounded, humility goes a long way,” he said.

He said that he hopes to go further his studies at the University of Cape Town. The ace learner wants to pursue a career in actuarial science.

“To the 2025 class, I would say set your goals in January and start working towards them. Do past papers, pray and help others. They say a candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, but instead the room gets brighter,” he concluded.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content