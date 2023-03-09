Two school children die in accident involving three vehicles

Two Mpumalanga pupils were killed after a crash involving three vehicles on the N4 toll road on Thursday morning.

Several other pupils sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate when the vehicles, two minibus taxis and a truck, collided between Vosman and Emalahleni.

Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for department of community safety, security and liaison, said the driver of one of the minibus taxis allegedly stopped or slowed down not aware that a truck was too close behind.

“The truck subsequently hit the taxi on the rear. The taxi then collided with the other minibus that was in front of it. All vehicles were travelling in the same direction,” Mmusi said.

The police are investigating.

