Two title fights drawcard for ESPN Boxing night

The ESPN Africa Boxing tournament continues this month with the 17th instalment of the popular event in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Ahead of the event, the fight card has been announced and features two title fights. The main event will see recently crowned South African junior lightweight champion Sibusiso Zingange as he makes his first defence against Lunga Sitemela.

The co-main event of the evening will feature Sharedine Fortuin and Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka competing in a 10-round fight for the IBF Africa bantamweight championship title.

Featuring a diverse range of the continent’s boxing talent, the ESPN Africa Boxing events that take place on the last (or second last) Thursday of every month, are televised to an audience of up to 60-million homes across Africa and Latin America.

The action starts at 7pm (CAT) on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248), SABC Sport and selected international broadcasters including ESPN across Latin America, as well as a highlights package in TKO (SABC 2, Fridays at 9.30pm).

The fight card:

SA junior lightweight Sibusiso Zingange (champion) v Lunga Sitemela (challenger)

IBF Africa bantamweight: Sharedine Fortuin (SA) v Ellen Simwaka (Malawi)

Junior middleweight: Darren Rossouw (SA) v Welcome Malumbu (DR Congo)

Featherweight: Itumeleng Tsholo v Katiso Hlahane

Super middleweight: Patrick Mukala (DR Congo) v Jimmy Mabunji (DR Congo)

Undercard:

Heavyweight: Sduduzo Mthembu (debutant) v Masana Manganyi

Junior bantam: Lopez Maluleke v Koena Mokoena

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author