Tycoon in land dispute with Mangaung metro 

By Bongani Mdakane
Freddie Kenney
Freddie Kenney former chairperson the JSE listed construction company, Raubex Group, who wants to host the second annual Lemo Festival in Bloemfontein

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in Bloemfontein has declared war on construction mogul Freddie Kenney over the illegal occupation of municipal land. 

Kenney, a former chairperson JSE-listed construction company, Raubex Group, who wants to host the second annual Lemo Festival in Bloemfontein has been accused by the city of illegally building permanent structures on its land without permission. 

