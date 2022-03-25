Uber driver guns down teen, injures accomplice after attempted robbery

The Sophiatown police in Johannesburg are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery after an Uber driver shot and killed a robber on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Captain TJ de Bruyn said one of the two teens, aged 15, had requested a pick-up ride but then his accomplice, an 18-year-old, attempted to rob the e-hailing driver when he arrived in Claremont, in the west of Johannesburg.

De Bruyn explained: “When the Uber driver arrived [at the location], he was approached by a young man [the 15-year-old] who had requested a ride. The young man got into the passenger seat while another one is said to have approached the vehicle from the side with a firearm pointed at the driver.”

The Uber driver, who is a former security officer, reached out for his licenced firearm and pulled the trigger, said De Bruyn, adding that the 18-year-old suspect was hit and died on spot.

“The passenger allegedly [also] reached out for something in his pants and the driver fired another shot, seriously wounding him.”

De Bruyn said Claremont is known to be one of the hotspots in Johannesburg for Uber-related robberies and hijackings.

The shooting unfolded as e-hailing drivers had embarked on a three-day strike from Tuesday demanding that government should step in and regulate the industry.

The injured 15-year-old teenager was treated on the scene by the paramedics and later transported to Helen Joseph Hospital where he is under police guard. His 18-year-old accomplice was declared dead on the scene. Police also recovered an unlicenced firearm.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author