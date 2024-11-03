UJ rocked by ‘marks for mahala’ scandal 

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is embroiled in a scandal that saw students being fraudulently awarded marks without sitting for exams. Sunday World has seen a forensic report dated October 3, which details the shocking extent of dishonesty that ensued during last year’s exam season.

The report reveals that Dr Eric Blanco Niyitunga, a lecturer who was part of the university’s School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, was found guilty of gross negligence in relation to the scandal. He has since been fired by the institution.

Another culprit, Reckson Maluleke, an administrator in the same school, resigned once news of the alleged fraud was revealed to management.

