News

UJ rocked by ‘marks for mahala’ scandal 

By Queenin Masuabi
University of Johannesburg
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is embroiled in a scandal that saw students being fraudulently awarded marks without sitting for exams.
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is embroiled in a scandal that saw students being fraudulently awarded marks without sitting for exams. Sunday World has seen a forensic report dated October 3, which details the shocking extent of dishonesty that ensued during last year’s exam season.
 
The report reveals that Dr Eric Blanco Niyitunga, a lecturer who was part of the university’s School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy, was found guilty of gross negligence in relation to the scandal. He has since been fired by the institution.
 
Another culprit, Reckson Maluleke, an administrator in the same school, resigned once news of the alleged fraud was revealed to management.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.