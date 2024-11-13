UKhozi FM appoints acting station manager after Ngcobo exit

Ukhozi FM has announced the new acting station manager following the resignation of its Business Manager, Sbongi Ngcobo.

On Wednesday afternoon, November 13, SABC confirmed Ngcobo’s resignation.

They also announced Busani Mthembu as the acting station manager.

Mthembu is currently the head of News at Ukhozi FM.

Abrupt departure of Sbongi Ngcobo

SABC’s Head of Communication and Stakeholder Relations, Mmoni Seapolelo issued a statement on the matter. She wrote: “Busani Mthembu will take over the reigns at Ukhozi FM immediately. Mthembu has more than 25 years experience in the media industry. He has served SABC News in different capacities since 2005. Ranging from editor to executive producer in Johannesburg. In 2007 he joined SABC News in KwaZulu-Natal as the Assignment Editor for TV News.

Busani Mthembu is the new acting manager

“He assumed the position of Provincial Editor for News in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018. And he also was acting Provincial General Manager for KZN between 2019 and 2020. He holds a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Mthembu also has a BTech Degree in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. As well as a National Diploma in Journalism from the Durban University of Technology,” wrote Seapolelo.

News about Ngcobo’s resignation started trending on Wednesday, midday.

One of the presenters told Sunday World that they were informed on Wednesday.

“We just had a meeting and the management informed us that she resigned. The majority of presenters are quite happy about her resignation,” said the source.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content