Umhlobo Wenene Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa dies

Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa, who hosted the Imvuselelo show, has died.

According to a brief family statement, Vakalisa passed away on Wednesday morning.

The SABC radio station broadcaster had been ill for the past several months and was off air as a result. Vakalisa’s friends in the gospel music industry organised a fundraising concert for her in September.

Family will communicate details later

The family told Sunday World that they had not yet met to discuss who should deal with the media and make an official statement.

“As the Vakalisa family, we would like to inform the public about the passing of Nomonde Vakalisa, who died early this morning. Details about her funeral will follow. We are yet to appoint a family spokesperson,” said the person who spoke to the publication before hanging up.

Dedicated servant of the Lord

Meanwhile, Thy Will Ministries International, a church where Vakalisa served as a pastor in Gqeberha, also issued a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of this morning.

“She was not only a dedicated servant of God. But also a shepherd, mentor, and friend to many in our community. During her time as resident pastor of our church in Gqeberha, Pastor Vakalisa demonstrated unwavering faith, compassion, and commitment to the ministry,” said the statement.

She touched lives

It further stated that Vakalisa touched countless lives. This through her preaching, leadership, and genuine care for all who came into her path.

“We ask for your prayers for her family, loved ones, and the entire congregation of Thy Will Ministries during this difficult time. And we are grateful for your support and trust in God’s grace to carry us through. We invite the congregation and community to join us in honouring Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa’s life, legacy, and faithful service.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content