Umkhokha’s storyline breaks the internet as tweeps anticipate season 2

Johannesburg – South Africans are head over heels in love with the most talked about show on television right now, Umkhokha.

After the season finale of the show Umkhokha, aired on Mzansi Magic, fans were left begging for more as the storyline kept them glued to their small screens.

Even though the pure Zulu series show was one hour long, tweeps felt that the show ends with them still yearning for more.

With the cast having big names like Linda Sokhulu, Deli Malinga, Sibonile Ngubane and others, the show has introduced new faces that South Africans also learnt to love through the show.

See tweeps give credit to some cast and crew members of Umkhokha:

It was definitely her time to shine 🔥🔥🔥😍😍 she understood the assignment and she delivered 👌👌 we hated her 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ she kept us on our toes but damn she nailed that character 🔥🔥🔥👌👌😍😍😍 #umkhokhaMzansi #umkhokha pic.twitter.com/Zz7xK45Tgg — Gug's (@GuguKaGugu) December 26, 2021

Deadass #umkhokha must be the best I've watched this year🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️👌🏽 — IG: itz_liizie🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 (@I_Liizie) December 27, 2021

They understood the assignment from Episode 01🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥#umkhokha pic.twitter.com/KnsDrKuME6 — Zoë Gwala (@zoe_gwala) December 26, 2021

The casting director did a brilliant job 🙌🙌🙌 the whole cast understood the assignment 🤞💯💯 #umkhokha pic.twitter.com/S0gUlzoUDZ — KoalaneMotaung (@KoalaneMotaung) December 26, 2021

Let's Give Chris Q Radebe a big hand 👏🏾 for the script behind Umkhokha… This guy is a clear #umkhokha #umkhokhamzansi pic.twitter.com/4brMdD2o1V — The-General (@SihleGeneral10) December 12, 2021

The guy who wrote this story is mad genius 👌👌 i can't wait for season 2👏👏👏👏 #umkhokha pic.twitter.com/HdU11wgitM — Lerato Molieleng👠🇿🇦 (@Lerato_Molielen) December 26, 2021

#umkhokha umkhokha sound tracks (album), is what we need as a country! pic.twitter.com/7ToXcA6STA — Xolanimxo3 (@Xolaningubane91) December 26, 2021

Linda Sokhulu

Hit an Like if you agree she the best actress #Umkhokha pic.twitter.com/Zwfhmdb6aL — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 26, 2021

Quality💯 Production💯 cast💯Producers💯

What an masterpiece to grace our tv screens #Umkhokha pic.twitter.com/5ITDAUl2Oi — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 26, 2021

