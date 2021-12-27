REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Umkhokha’s storyline breaks the internet as tweeps anticipate season 2

By Coceka Magubeni
Umkhokha cast

Johannesburg – South Africans are head over heels in love with the most talked about show on television right now, Umkhokha.

After the season finale of the show Umkhokha, aired on Mzansi Magic, fans were left begging for more as the storyline kept them glued to their small screens.

Even though the pure Zulu series show was one hour long, tweeps felt that the show ends with them still yearning for more.

With the cast having big names like Linda Sokhulu, Deli Malinga, Sibonile Ngubane and others, the show has introduced new faces that South Africans also learnt to love through the show.

See tweeps give credit to some cast and crew members of Umkhokha:

