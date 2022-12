The man who killed Sibusiso David Maphumulo, a ward councillor in the Umlazi area, who was shot in the head outside his home in October 2018, was finally sentenced yesterday. Nkosingiphile Moses Gumede’s reign of terror was finally ended when the court gave him three life terms on three separate counts of murder.

On Tuesday, the Durban High Court sentenced Gumede to three life terms and a further 60 years imprisonment, following his conviction on three counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.