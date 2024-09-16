UMP rejects calls to probe alleged death threats 

The University of Mpumalanga’s (UMP) alleged failure to investigate claimed death threats against a candidate in convocation leadership elections has sparked accusations of election meddling, manipulation and questions about governance, democracy and transparency at the institution.

UMP has rejected calls to investigate claims that death threats were made against Mcolisi Ngcamphalala, a former student and presidential nominee.

Ngcamphalala said he started receiving threatening phone calls from unknown numbers and people who did not identify themselves after making himself available. “They said I should withdraw myself from the elections or face death.”

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Magoseni Nkosi confirmed they are investigating a case.

Ngcamphalala claims the threats could not be a coincidence. “All circumstances lead me to believe that the death threats are coming from the highest office at UMP. I have shared this information with police when they followed up on the investigation of the case,” said Ngcamphalala.

Ngcamphalala joined UMP in 2017 as a bachelor of agricultural sciences student.

He was supposed to complete his studies in 2021 but was interrupted when he was expelled. He returned to UMP following a Mbombela High Court order, completing his studies in 2022.

However, UMP feels his claims are only meant to hurt the image of the institution.

“As the university we have no reason and/or need to investigate ourselves.

“There will be no logic for the university to open a case against itself, since Mr Ngcamphalala alleges he is being threatened by the university,” UMP spokesperson Tlangelani Ubisi told Sunday World.

“The university is seeking other remedies in this regard. We also want to put on record that no one has brought any complaints to the university as well as any evidence of threats.”

Ngcamphalala’s claims have incensed the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

“Why is the university not concerned about the allegations made by the convocation nominee? This is a clear attempt to silence a candidate and undermine the democratic process,” said SAUS secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti.

SAUS believes the university should at least speak against the threats or set up an inquiry to find out if the threats did not come from within the university.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content